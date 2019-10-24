Memory Lane: A snapshot in time of Jubilee Gardens
Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys will soon receive an injection of cash to give it a whole new look.
With its prime seafront location, adjacent to the beach, the gardens have been a focal point for entertainment and activities for decades.
It first opened in 1937 with conventional childrens play amenities such as a slide, two sets of swings, a roundabout, seesaw and even a paddling pool.
There was also an indoor cafe selling snacks and lollies, a small boating lake and a roofed stage area for shows, including a beauty competition, the Miss Jubilee event.
The most recent renovation works were in 2006 with a childrens play area, skateboard park and multi use games but since then, residents say the park needs to be improved.
Another lively photo shows the park area, possibly in the 1940s.'Theres a building to the left and in the distance a helter skelter can be seen towering above the land.
