Our archive pictures show the school throughout the decades, including some of the highlights. There is even a photo of the very first class of girls in 1918.

They had a visit from a rather famous iron lady - Margaret Thatcher in 1970. She was pictured talking to pupils at the school’s speech day, after presenting the prizes.



Elmslie Junior School in 1982. The choir was establishing a reputation for itself and was finding bookings coming in by popular demand for events throughout the Fylde.

Pupils who were Trinity College of Music speech and drama grade award winners. From left: Marea Stock, Linda Gillham, Angela Jackson, Janet Unsworth, Virginia Holmes and Alison Waddington

The first class of 1918 at the school they then calles Ellerslie. They met in the school room of the Baptist Chapel in Forest Gate. Founder headmistress Miss Elizabeth is pictured centre (with dark hair)

Elmslie Girls' School's annual fashion show where pupils showed off clothing they had made themselves. Pictured: Claire Oaten, Emma Frattaroll, Catherine Olsson, Joanne Critchley, Domonie Banks and Sarah Williamson.

