Lancashire nostalgia in 1989: No to porn, Ecstacy arrives and a walk too far

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1989:

Lancashire women crusade against porn

Churchwomen in Lancashire are launching a crusade against the sale of soft porn.

Women in the South Ribble Christian Action Now group and from churches in Leyland and Chorley said they are sick of seeing girlie magazines on the newsagents’ shelves.

They believe the magazines are leading to a rise in the number of sex crimes.

They are worried about the effect of the pornography on teenagers.

The group, representing 18 local churches, has decided to try to stamp out the sale of porn by asking newsagents to display stickers saying “We’ve said no to porn”.

The women are confronting local newsagents and their companies to tell them what they plan to do.

They will be holding town centre surveys on the attitudes of local women to the sale of the magazines by newsagents.

Spokeswoman for SRCAN, Sandra Welch, of Claughton Avenue, Clayton-le-Woods, said: “As the mother of two young children I find it offensive that they are confronted with soft porn magazines.

“Children learn from the example set by adults. What kind of example are these magazines setting?”

The evil drug that is Ecstacy is here

Ecstacy is here. The latest designer drug sweeping the nightclub scene has established a foothold on the streets of Lancashire.

Police guessed that the drug would eventually trickle up from its London heartland - where is has become big business in the West End clubland.

But even they were surprised at the size of the haul when they raided petty criminal Patrick Hegarty’s Blackburn flat.

Sharp-eyed detectives discovered 37 full tablets and five half-tablets, worth nearly £1,500 - the sixth largest find in the country.

The find was all the more remarkable because chemical analysis showed that the tablets were the real thing - often a wide variety of other chemical compounds are sold as Ecstacy.

But the real chemical name for “E” as it is often known to users and dealers alike it Methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Already it has found a ready-made market, becoming closely established with the “Acid House” dance scene.

Lancashire drug squad has stressed that although the drug is available in the county there’s no cause for panic.

Walk to the bins is ‘too long’ for refuse men in Preston

Preston residents are kicking up a stink over rotting rubbish left uncollected from their wheelie bins.

Angry residents in Belmont Road and Colenso Road, Ashton, claim that their bins have not been emptied for three weeks, and now revolting rubbish is piling up.

Jean Robinson, of Belmont Road, says many residents have complained to the council, without effect.

“The problem is that a builder’s skip is blocking the route at the back of the houses that the dustmen usually use. They can’t get through that way and are refusing to walk up to collect the bins.

“With the hot weather we have been having lately it is not just unpleasant, it is becoming a health hazard.

“There are a lot of families up here with babies and young children, and it is just not safe to let them out to play.”

The skip is likely to be a fixture for some months to come, added Mrs Robinson, and the bin men will have to find a new way of servicing the 20 or so families affected.

“Surely, just for once, they could walk up the road and get the bins,” she said.

“They have told us that they are only allowed to walk so many steps to get each bin.”