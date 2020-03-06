In pictures: A look back at student life at Blackpool and Fylde College
Photos from the earlier days of Blackpool and The Fylde College show just how central the facility is to further education on the Fylde coast.
These photos are a fraction of news pictures from the college, depicting student life through the years.
The first Blackpool and Fylde Technical College road race, 1982. Winner of the mens event was Mike McDonald. Second was Philip Laybourn, and third was Thomas Cuffe. The ladies race was won by Linda Banks