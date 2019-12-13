How women from SASS in Fleetwood are supporting each other to make Christmas as stress free as possible

Knowing how stressful Christmas can be, one ladies group in Fleetwood is determined to ensure women do not feel overwhelmed over the busy period.

Helen Simey, who runs Facebook support group SASS (Smile, Attitude, Sparkle and Shine) is using the platform to lift everyone’s spirits.

She said: “We do not always feel ourselves and there are decorations, Christmas songs and festive cheer everywhere.

“But at SASS we try to lift this by supporting each other.

“I have no magic wand, but by building our community of 1,300 members over the past eight months, I feel we lift each other to relieve the stress which is related to Christmas.”

Over the past month, the group has been working with Rolling Scones WI, Sister Circle and Healthier Fleetwood to spread Christmas joy to the community,

They have made hampers for Ward 26 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and have donated to Fleetwood Rotary Club.

Members are also donating items for a festive lunch for the lonely or homeless at Emmanuel Mount Church, in Fleetwood, on Christmas Day.

Helen added: “We have to remember that not everyone has family and friends to share Christmas with.

“The church is looking for volunteers and there is still space available.

“We are donating gifts to this community, which we feel will be well received.

“Coming together as a community is working really well within our little town of Fleetwood, from fund-raisers, Christmas fairs, our monthly lunch trips and chatting online.

“We have more ladies coming along to meet-ups. If you would like to join us, find SASS on Facebook. You will be made to feel most welcome.”

Helen added she is looking to expand the Facebook group and work with Fleetwood Community Hub, based at Fleetwood Hospital.