Here is all you need to know about cleansers with Stringers Department Store in Lytham

Kelly Fazackerley, of Stringers Department Store, Lytham, talks about why your skin needs cleansing balms.

All skin types can use them: With formulas that melt like butter upon contact with the skin, they’re ideal for gently wiping away the day’s make-up without vigorously pulling at your face or eyes. New formulations are now so gentle on the skin, making them suitable for most skin-types including sensitive skin.

You won’t need another cleanser or make-up remover: This is thanks to its thicker texture which not only dissolves every last trace of make-up, but also encourages you to give your face a good, deep massage which in turn produces a healthy glow, significantly boosting your lymphatic drainage.

They’re travel friendly: Unlike gels and waters, these are compact and dense, so they’re easy to chuck in your luggage. Spill-proof and easy to use wherever you are, they’re super convenient without losing any of their skin-friendly benefits.

They keep you hydrated: Rich in oils, their substantial textures are great for parched skin, making them an effective option at removing dirt without drying out your complexion. They also work to maintain skin’s natural oil levels, ensuring the skin is left plumped and nourished. Think brightening, anti-ageing and protection against pollution.

My favourite: Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, £24: removes all traces of make-up and sunscreen, leaving skin feeling cleansed and clean.