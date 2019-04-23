Pizza

Here is a list of popular pizza places in Preston and Blackpool

If you fancy a pizza, why not try these places?

Tuck in!

Marinos, in Watling Street Road, is the top place to get a pizza in Preston, according to TripAdvisor.'The restaurant and take-away is run by Christian, Giovanni and Vito Marino, who serve authentic Italian dishes

1. Marino's, Preston

Stefanis Pizzeria, in Cedar Square, is the top pizza place in Blackpool, acoording to TripAdvisor.'Its wood-fired pizza is made using a secret recipe sauce, with all the main ingredients imported from Napoli.

2. Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool

Pizza Express has restraurants in Winckley Street, Preston; Clifton Street, Lytham, and Church Street, Blackpool.'The restaurant serves freshly made Romana-style pizzas, dough balls, salads, pastas and has a lighter Leggera menu.

3. Pizza Express, Preston, Lytham and Blackpool

Angelos, in Avenham Street, Preston, is part of the popular San Marco group, which also has Stratos, in the same street; San Marco in Much Hoole; Italian Orchard, in Broughton, and Pinocchios, in Walton-le-Dale.

4. Angelo's, Preston

