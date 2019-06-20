Here are the most popular pubs with children's play areas in Lancashire
What better way than to occupy youngsters during a pub meal than a play area?
Here are the most popular ones.
1. The Iron Horse, Fleetwood
The Iron Horse, in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, has a play area outdoors, which includes a slide and climbing equipment.'Young ones can also be entertained indoors, with TV booths and a claw machine game to pick out a cuddly toy
The Stags Head, in Goosnargh, named most family friendly pub by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars earlier this year. 'As well as an outdoor play area, there is a little petting space where chicks are kept.
The Bellfower, in Parkside Lane, Garstang, is family friendly, with indoor and outdoor play areas. 'The Marstons chain also has Bell and Bottle, in Kirkham; Guild Merchant, Ingol, and Three Lights, in Fleetwood, which have childrens play areas.