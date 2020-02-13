Here are the five of the best dog kennels in Lancashire

Badgerswood Boarding Kennels and Cattery, Winmarleigh, Garstang'Badgerswood Boarding Kennels and Cattery is located two miles from Garstang. Built in June 2016 it is a modern establishment that is fully licensed, insured and is a member of the UK Kennel & Cattery Association. Badgerswood has been designed with the comfort and safety of your pets as their top priority. Contact the kennels via email bwkennelsandcattery@outlook.com if you have any questions. Visitors are welcome to visit during opening times or, if you need to visit out of hours, call them on 01995 605117 for an appointment.'For more information visit their website at https://www.bwkennels.com/

