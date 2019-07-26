Here are some of the best facial mists to keep you cool and hydrated this summer

Katie Wright offers eight facial mists to keep you cool this summer.

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion.

Depending on the ingredients, a mist can help tackle everything from redness and puffiness, to a lacklustre complexion.

Close your eyes and hold the bottle about 20cm from your face as you spray a few pumps in a circular motion, allowing the tiny droplets to sink in, before applying your serum or face cream.

Here are eight highly-rated buys for whatever your skin concern...

1. Only Good The Hydrator Mist & Facial Toner, £9.99, Holland and Barrett

Best for: Soothing redness

This chamomile-infused spritz will soothe and calm parched skin - especially if you keep it in the fridge.

2. Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF30, £34, Cult Beauty

Best for: Extra sun protection

If you want to top-up on sun protection without ruining your make-up, a mist is the answer. This ultra-fine organic formula is available in SPF 30 and 50.

3. James Read H2O Tan Mist Face, £20

Best for: Topping up your tan

Fight the fade with this clear gradual tanning mist, which also contains rose water and skin-soothing vitamins.

4. Briogeo Sea Goddess Shimmer Mist, £21.50, Cult Beauty

Best for: Subtle shimmer

This multi-use spray is shot through with silver-blue particles, to give your complexion a subtle mermaid-like glow.

5. Institut Esthederm Cellular Water Mist, £18, Feel Unique

Best for: Anti-ageing effects

Packed with antioxidants, this powerful formula acts like a serum, helping to protect the skin from the stressors and free radicals that cause premature ageing.

6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra 8 Daily Soothing Hydrating Concentrate, £13, Escentual

Best for: Sensitive skin

Combining La Roche-Posay’s famed thermal water with just eight other ingredients - including allantoin, which soothes irritation - this ultra-light, fragrance-free mist is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

7. Aman Skincare Grounding Desert Dew Face Mist, £75

Best for: Reducing puffiness

Powered by damask rose petals and sandalwood (a natural anti-inflammatory), this luxury mist also contains homeopathic silver, known to calm skin and reduce puffiness.

8. Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, £16, Beauty Flash

Best for: The frequent flyer

Regular blasts with a mini mist can negate the effects of a long haul flight.