Get ready for some ale as Fleetwood CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival returns to Fleetwood

They are rolling out the barrels once more this week for the 38th Fleetwood CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival.

The event kicks off on Thursday at noon and is all set to draw fans of foaming ale to the seafront Marine Hall and once again will include live music.

Ray Jackson at Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival

As well as a range of around 100 real ales including beers from local breweries, old favourites and a range of new and unusual beers, there’s also have a range of ciders and perries, some craft beers and a bar with beers from around the world.

Russell Cobb, cask bar manager for the event, said:”There is still a huge demand for real ale, including from younger people.

“We can’t wait to get back in the Marine Hall to set up the bar and start pulling pints - or perhaps that should be halves, given our commitment to responsible enjoyment!

“It’s hard work, but we wouldn’t miss it for the world.

Fleetwood Beer Festival

“We will have around 100 real ales on offer over the three days.

“As one would expect, there will be all styles of beer - bitters, IPAs, stouts, porters, golden ales and lagers will be on offer, demonstrating the depth and variety of flavour offered by real ale.”

New breweries will get to display their wares alongside the regular favourites.

Fylde coast breweries will also be well represented.

The festival will also include the gin and prosecco bar, which has proved popular in recent years, for those who fancy a break from beer.

As well as home-grown ale, the world beers bar will be selling bottled beers from around the globe.

The festival favourite fruit beers will line up alongside a wide selection of lagers and dark beers.

The cider bar will stock a range of ciders from sweet to dry, clear and scrumpy, as well as perries (made from pears, softer and sweeter than

ciders).

Live music will be another feature of the festival this year.

On the Friday, perennial Blackpool favourites The Heat make their first festival appearance for many a year, while on Saturday festival veterans New World Dawn (formerly Full Fat Boogie Band) begin their new era on the Fleetwood stage.

As well as providing top quality real ale, the festival will also attempt to raise money for the festival’s chosen charity, which will once again be Fleetwood RNLI.

The festival will be open from noon till 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Admission costs £3 for members of the public.

CAMRA members, including anyone who joins CAMRA at the festival, and card-carrying students can gain entry for £1. There is also a special fast-track admission deal.