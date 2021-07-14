Here are five of the best pubs near walks in Lancashire

1.
The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston
This picturesque pub has been the mainstay of visitors seeking peace and quiet amid the hustle and bustle of the city centre for many years.
Located by the unique Victorian parks, Avenham and Miller, adjacent to the River Ribble and under the grand railway bridge, there is much to take in as you dine alfresco in their large garden.
It is just one of many stops along the route of the 21 mile Guild Wheel, which circles the city. This section of the walk is a great chance for you to take in some of the beautiful views the area has to offer.
The Continental is a popular watering hole where you sink a decent pint and enjoy a slice of culture too.
2.
Nabs Head, Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury
The Nabs Head is situated in the hamlet of Nabs Head within the picturesque countryside just outside the city of Preston.
It is the ideal watering hole for weary travellers (cyclists, walkers, runners, families), serving proper Lancashire food and ale in a warm and friendly environment.
One popular trail nearby is a 7.6 km loop that takes in Nabs Head, Samlesbury Bottoms and Hoghton Bottoms.
3.
The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston
This beautiful pub doesn’t quite feature at the end of a walk, but rather in the middle of Great/Little Eccleston and Larbreck circular walk.
Starting at the village square, going down by the River Wyre, past the Cartford Inn - Little Eccleston, round to Larbreck, Well Lane then back to the square.
But we would recommend popping into this historic inn for refreshments on your way.
4.
The Queens, Central Beach, Lytham
The Queens is a Victorian Grade ll listed building, situated right in the heart of Lytham with views over Lytham Green, the Ribble estuary and Lytham windmill.
This makes it the perfect venue to put your feet up with a drink and something to eat, surveying the area where you have just walked. Lytham Green is a great place to walk alongside the coast of Lytham St Annes.
On your way you can visit attractions including the Lytham Windmill Museum where you can climb up to the top of the windmill and discover its history.
Or you can stop for a spot of football on the grass or an ice cream.
Visit https://queenslytham.co.uk/ to learn more about the pub.