Here are five of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Lancashire

1.
Buraq, Blackpool Road, Kirkham
Buraq offers Indian cuisine. It was founded in 2005 and is a family-run business.
Tweaking our recipes over the years using the finest spices from around the world, customers get those ‘mouth-watering kicks’ from all of their curries.
Best of all Baruq has a buffet menu which changes weekly, for an all you can eat selection of their main menu.
Visit https://www.buraq-kirkham.co.uk/ for more.
2.
Kimji Korean Restaurant, Winckley Street, Preston
Korea historically has a very rich food cuisine and tradition. And at KimJi they believe eating is a communal experience, side dishes can be served with every meal and are meant to be shared and eaten together.
On Sundays the restaurant offers an all you can eat buffet-style eating experience, where you can try all the delights on offer - from kimchi, the national dish of Korea, to dolsot bibimbap, steamed rice served in a traditional heated stone bowl, topped with various sautéed seasoned vegetables, egg yolk and chilli paste. And don’t forget the Korean sweet pancake hotteok or mochi ice cream.
Find out more at https://www.kimjikorean.co.uk/
3.
Raees Indo-Chinese Buffet, Higher Walton Road, Preston
This modern restaurant claims to be “transforming buffet dining” and from the great reviews they receive, it would seem they are moving in the right direction. A bold statement to match the bold flavours they offer.
Find out by visiting https://www.facebook.com/raeespreston/
4.
The Gurkha Hotel, Restaurant and Bar, Waterloo Road, Blackpool
The Gurkha Restaurant is one of the most popular oriental places to dine in Blackpool. They serve a variety of Asian cuisine including Nepalese, Chinese, Thai and Indian, accompanied by a few English ‘finger foods’ with children in mind. Choose from a selection of over 50 dishes including soups, starters, salads and more.
To learn more go to http://thegurkhablackpool.co.uk/