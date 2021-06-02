Do you want to be part of Lancashire's bid to become the UK's City of Culture 2025?

Loz Kaye, Citizen Engagement Manager, Lancashire 2025

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden launched the search for UK City of Culture 2025 last Saturday and, for the first time, the competition will welcome bids from groups of towns joining together to win the bid for an area.

Lancashire will bid for the title of City of Culture 2025, the first time a county has re-imagined itself as a virtual city with a mission to produce an ambitious, inclusive cultural programme that will be woven together to integrate the urban, the coast and the countryside.

The citizens of Lancashire are at the heart of the bid and as part of the bid process, Lancashire 2025 is now recruiting a Citizen’s Advisory Panel; a unique opportunity for citizens from all walks of life to help shape and influence the county’s submission, reflecting the many points of view and rich diversity of citizens in the county.

Individuals that represent cultural links, business, technology, education, skills, rural groups, grassroots, volunteer coordination, charity groups and bodies focusing on inclusion and representation are being asked to apply to join the Lancashire 2025 Citizen’s Advisory Panel.

Loz Kaye, Citizen Engagement Manager for Lancashire2025 said: “We are looking for people who are passionate about a positive future for Lancashire, and the role played by culture, arts, nature and digital technology.

“People who are committed to improving Lancashire and have strong links to their communities, whether that’s in a small rural village or in a busy urban centre. This bid aims to link all kinds of communities through culture, creativity and participation.

“The Citizens’ Advisory Panel is a great chance to be part of something really ambitious. Something that will bring investment and the cultural future our county deserves.”

Those interested in joining the Panel should contact Citizen Engagement Manager Loz Kaye at [email protected] for more information and an application form.