50 of the best Lancashire beer gardens to visit as the heatwave continues

And while temperatures are predicted to dip slightly tomorrow, more sunshine is forecast as we head into the weekend.

So, what better way to enjoy the fantastic weather, than in one of the county's fantastic beer gardens.

Here are a selection of the best, no matter where you live in the county:

1. The Continental The Continental, S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP Buy photo

2. Beach House Bistro & Bar Beach House Bistro & Bar, Festival House, The Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1AP Buy photo

3. Cardwell Adlington Cardwell Adlington, Chorley Rd, Adlington, Chorley PR6 9LH Buy photo

4. The Plough The Plough, Runshaw Ln, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6HB Buy photo