Fleetwood's beach wheelchair scheme becomes charity

An innovative and much-anticipated beach wheelchair project for Fleetwood has been granted charity status.

The initiative is aimed at allowing disabled people greater access to the beach, so they don’t have to be excluded, as the appliances have specially large all terrain tyres and other features.

It is hoped the scheme can be up and running by the summer and will see the wheelchairs being hired out free of charge from premises close to the beach.

The newly-named Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs project has been under development for nearly two years, in various forms, but the team behind say it is almost ready to roll out and they are now appealing for volunteers to help.

Mick Gray, chairman of the Fleetwood beach Wheelchairs, says the team has a management board consisting of volunteers and has only just been registered as a charity.

He says the group already possesses one specially adapted wheelchair and has had financial support from the Haldane Trust to acquire more.

The charity is close to negotiating a premises close to the beach and is set to acquire a second wheelchair.

Mick, a Fleetwood Rotarian and ex-policeman, said: “The beaches are for everyone to enjoy, regardless of disability.

“This is a great chance for the future of Fleetwood.

“We are liaising with other well-established groups to pool knowledge and experience, help fund-raising and recruit volunteers to help.”

The charity has become a member of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations and is in the process of joining the Small Charities Coalition.

The push for more volunteers is now underway and the group is hoping for fundraising support as well.

Malcom Lewis, a Fleetwood Rotary member who is also a trustee of the charity, said: “This is a unique service for our area and one greatly needed by people with mobility issues.

“The users of ordinary wheelchairs or mobility devices would just not be able to get on the beach, or near the sea with their friends and families.

“With this project, we can make that happen.”

He said the scheme also the support of Wyre Council, Healthier Fleetwood and Fleetwood Rotary Club.

For further information on how to get involved as a volunteer, partner or sponsor, visit www.fleetwoodbeachwheelchairs.co.uk and email at: email

fleetwoodbeachwheelchairs@outlook.com