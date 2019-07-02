Fleetwood church offering tips on surviving off less money

People on low incomes in Fleetwood could benefit from a free local church course that teaches the tricks of living well for less.

Emmanuel Church, on Lofthouse Way, has trained with charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to offer CAP Life Skills.

Running for eight-weeks, the course gives people the confidence and decision-making skills to live well, look after themselves and feel positive, even on a low income.

Julie Fisher from Emmanuel Church said: “It’s a series of lovely, relaxed sessions.

“We’ll be looking at lifting the pressure to spend and sharing some great practical tips to help us take control of our money

and make it go further.

“We’ll also be doing a big section on making good food so we can help our families stay healthy on a budget.

“Towards the end of the course, we’ll spend some time on helping relationships – as these have had a big impact on how we treat our finances.”

She added that the pilot course had been a great success.

Christians Against Poverty is a charity launched 23 years ago and which gives free help to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

To find out more about the latest course, call Julie Fisher on 07494 175243 or email juliefisher@caplifeskills.org