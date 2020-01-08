Find out about Royal visitors to Fleetwood in latest historical talk

Royal visitors to Fleetwood is the topic for the first Fleetwood Historical Society talk of the year.

Local historian Dick Gillingham will give an illustrated talk at Fleetwood Museum about kings and queens who have visited the port through the centuries.

Princess Margaret meets local dignitaries in Fleetwood 1955.

Perhaps the most famous came in September 1847 when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert returned from their holiday in Scotland, through the new port of Fleetwood.

Lancashire turned out in force to see the young queen step on to county soil for the first time. Fleetwood had to wait until July 1921 for the next visit when the Prince of Wales arrived on the Royal train, at the start of a Fylde Coast tour. Prince George came in 1933 and then later in 1938, King George VI came to the port with Queen Elizabeth. To hear more stories and find out which other Royal visitors have been to Fleetwood, join the talk on Thursday January 9, at 2pm.

The Royal squadron in the River Wyre at Fleetwood Sept 20, 1847