Early bird tickets on sale to Britney fans

Britney Spears fans are being urged to sign-up for exclusive pre-sale access to secure tickets to see the international pop icon when she brings her Britney: Piece of Me show to Blackpool in September.

It was announced on Friday that Britney will end her 2018 European tour with a show on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland on Saturday September 1.

And live concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who are presenting Britney’s full UK tour, are advising fans the best way to secure tickets to this very special show is to sign up at www.visitblackpool.com NOW so they can access the pre-sale on tomorrow morning – 24 hours ahead of tickets going on general sale.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “The announcement that Britney Spears is coming to Blackpool has, understandably, been met with an incredible response.

“Fans are very excited and, of course, they want to see this icon perform in a truly iconic location – outdoors on Blackpool’s world-famous promenade.

“Thousands of people have already signed up to access the pre-sale on Monday morning and we would urge anyone thinking of attending this concert to do the same.

“These tickets will not be around for long. This is a very special event and is most likely the only opportunity people will ever get to see Britney perform in the UK’s most popular seaside resort, so if you want to go my advice is to sign up now.”

Britney will be joined in Blackpool by Grammy-Award winning, multi-platinum selling artist Pitbull.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday February 13 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk but fans can sign up to the EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE now at www.visitblackpool.com

This tour follows Britney’s record-breaking, four-year headlining Las Vegas residency, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, where Britney received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in December 2013.