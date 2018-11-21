Days out: Grab your chance for a trip to Treetop Trek

Christmas could come early for Fylde coast schools, thanks to a festive gift from the team at Treetop Trek.

A whopping £100,000 worth of tickets for the Treetop Nets attractions in Manchester, Windermere and Ripon in North Yorkshire are up for grabs this December.

Each gift voucher is worth £40 and like all Treetop gift vouchers, can be used at all three Treetop attractions.

Treetop Trek has welcomed more than 200 schools to its three Treetop Nets and two Treetop Trek sites throughout 2018.

Managing director Mike Turner said: “We are regularly asked by schools for help with their much-needed fundraising efforts, especially at Christmas time.

“ And, rather than be selective, we decided to send all our local primary and secondary schools a voucher for Christmas which we hope they will be able to use to raise money for their school.”

Welcoming guests all year round, the Treetop Trek team can accommodate everyone from individuals to large groups, with the option to tailor packages to suit participants’ needs.

