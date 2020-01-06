Coastguard pull Vauxhall Corsa from sea at Knott End

A car has been recovered from the sea at Knott End.



HM Coastguard in Fleetwood were called out at 8.55am yesterday (Sunday, January 5) to reports of a vehicle trapped in water near the ferry slip.

Coastguard volunteers had to wait until low tide before recovering the Vauxhall Corsa from the sea on Sunday, January 5. Pic: HM Coastguard Fleetwood

The silver Vauxhall Corsa had been spotted by a member of the public, half-submerged at the Knott End side of the channel.

Emergency services were mobilised and Coastguard teams in Fleetwood and Knott End were tasked with recovering the vehicle and searching for any occupants.

The Fleetwood Coastguard crew were able to gain swift access to the scene by catching a ride on the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry.

The upturned car had to be pulled from the mudflats during low tide using a JCB forklift truck with a telescopic boom.

A JCB forklift with an extendable arm had to brought to the slipway to recover the upturned vehicle. Pic: HM Coastguard Fleetwood

Police said the owner of the car had been traced and notified of the recovery.

It is not known how the car entered the water, but police said the vehicle had not been reported stolen.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "We would normally jump in our CRV (Coastguard Rescue Vehicle) and dash off to the incident, only this time we had a helping hand.

"Tony Cowell, the skipper of the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry, kindly offered to take the team across the channel, which saved us a huge amount of time.

"When we arrived at the scene, the Knott End team had already kitted up in their mud rescue suits proceeded to enter the car to check if the occupants remained in the vehicle.

"Thankfully no-one was found.

"Arrangements were then made by the Knott End crew to remove the vehicle and hand it over to the police."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were made aware and the owner of the vehicle has been contacted.

"As yet the car has not been reported as stolen."