Police left asking: 'Who drives a car like this?'

Is anybody in there? (Photo: Lancs Road Police).

But police in Lancashire pulled over this stunning Lamborghini Aventador - nought to 60 in under three seconds - on the M6 near Garstang yesterday for having excessively tinted windows.

The front number plate was also wrongly positioned, bringing the driver of the £150,000-plus car a second ticket.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "Even super cars need to comply with road traffic regulations.

"This car was stopped on the M6 near to Garstang for excessively tinted windows. The front number plate was also displayed incorrectly (flat inside the bumper vent).