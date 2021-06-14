Is your 10-year-old a better driver than you? Search begins for the UK’s best young motorists

The Young Driver Challenge 2021 is looking for the best drivers aged 10-17

The search is on to find the best young driver in the UK, with only those too young to hold a licence eligible to compete.

The Young Driver Challenge 2021 is running at venues across the country, looking for the most adept motorists aged between 10 and 17 and offering prizes to the most skilled.

Organised by Young Driver - which provides driving lessons to under-17s - the competition is now in its seventh year and tests juvenile motorists’ confidence, their abilities to operate a car’s controls and deal with real-world road situations such as junctions, roundabouts and parallel parking.

The challenge splits drivers into 10-13 and 14-16 age groups

The 40 best young entrants from around the country will be brought together on 2 October for the grand final at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire, hosted by motoring expert and TV presenter Quentin Willson

Willson said: “Even after seven years of Young Driver Challenges I’m still amazed at the dedication, skill, ability and sheer pluck of our Young Driver Challenge competitors.

Some could put adult drivers with 20 years’ experience to shame – really. I’m proud to be judging again and look forward to meeting more driving stars this year.”

Under-17s can enter the competition by booking a lesson at any of Young Driver’s venues between now and 16 August. The contest is split into two categories for drivers aged 10-13 and those aged 14-16.

Among the tests will be showing confidence in clutch control and gear changes; use of mirrors and signals; ability to safely tackling junctions; handling a steering slalom and parking manoeuvres.

The winner of the challenge will receive £200 and Young Driver lessons worth £750, while other prizes up for grabs include family restaurant vouchers and signed copies of Quentin Willson’s latest book – Learn to Drive Without Tears and Tantrums.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the Young Driver Challenge 2021 – we really missed the event last year which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.