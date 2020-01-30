Blackpool Zoo raises thousands of pounds to help wildlife hit by the devastating wildfires in Australia

A Lancashire tourist attraction has raised thousands of pounds to help animals affected by the Australian bushfires.

Blackpool Zoo’s Australia Day fund-raising efforts generated £3,500, which will be donated to the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia’s Wildlife Conservation Fund, to rescue and rehabilitate native wildlife, restore habitats, and fund conservation activities.

The Rainbow Lorikeets at Blackpool Zoo did their bit to help with fund-raising on Australia Day.

On Australia Day, Sunday, January 26, staff at the zoo hosted lots of themed events and activities, including a dedicated Australian trail that took visitors on a journey to see species native to the country

In addition, the Conservation Station taught people about the zoo’s Aussie residents, including wallabies, kangaroos, potoroos, White’s tree frogs, roseate cockatoos, emus, kookaburra and eclectus parrots.

Lots of visitors took the opportunity to name one of the zoo’s wallabies, kangaroos, potoroos, galahs or rainbow lorikeets, and all the proceeds from the sale of nectar pots to feed the lorikeets in Rainbow Landings were added to the fund.

Finally, the online raffle was a huge success with people winning prizes including a big cat feed, a family ticket for the zoo, Blackpool Tower or Sandcastle Waterpark, two Golden Circle tickets to the Blackpool Illuminations switch on or one of five kangaroo or wallaby adoptions.

Darren Webster, zoo director, said: “The devastating fires in Australia continue to burn and the effects will be felt for a long time to come.

“The latest fires are burning through 400 hectares an hour, with thousands of people and animals being forced to flee their homes.

“The team here at Blackpool Zoo worked really hard to ensure the day raised as much money and awareness as possible and they did an absolutely fantastic job.

“We’re proud to be donating £3500 to the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australia’s Wildlife Conservation Fund.”