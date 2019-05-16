Blackpool North Pier - an iconic landmark which has stood the test of time

North Pier is one of the first landmarks to be seen by anyone heading to the seafront along Talbot Road from Blackpool North Station and no excuse is needed to celebrate what is a huge part of the fabric of the promenade.

This collection of archive photographs shows a glimpse into the Pier’s colourful past.

The oldest and longest of the resort’s three piers, North Pier opened on May 21 1863, almost 156 years ago to the day.

Residents had met in December two years earlier to discuss a new pier and work had begun on the structure – designed by Eugenius Birch – in June 1862. It cost £11,740 to build.

It was a grand affair when the official opening ceremony took place. The local shops in the area closed for the day, with everywhere decorated with streamers.

The aerial photo shows North Pier in 1931, it had been rebuilt for a second time but just seven years later, it was destroyed again by a second fire.

Deck chairs lined the length of the pier, as one of our photos from the 1950s shows, they were packed with tourists enjoying the fresh sea air.

By the 1960s the pier was ready for another refurbishment.

And nothing changed in the decades that followed until two photos we stumbled upon which showed how a 30p charge for deck chair hire in 1982 changed everything in terms of where people sat to enjoy the sun.

