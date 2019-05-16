Blackpool North Pier - an iconic landmark which has stood the test of time

North Pier is one of the first landmarks to be seen by anyone heading to the seafront along Talbot Road from Blackpool North Station and no excuse is needed to celebrate what is a huge part of the fabric of the promenade.
This collection of archive photographs shows a glimpse into the Pier’s colourful past.
The oldest and longest of the resort’s three piers, North Pier opened on May 21 1863, almost 156 years ago to the day.
Residents had met in December two years earlier to discuss a new pier and work had begun on the structure – designed by Eugenius Birch – in June 1862. It cost £11,740 to build.
It was a grand affair when the official opening ceremony took place. The local shops in the area closed for the day, with everywhere decorated with streamers.
