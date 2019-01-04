Aerial view Talbot Road Bus Station and multi-storey car park with the newly built St John's Market alongside. Historical dated 25/02/1939

All aboard for a look back at Talbot Road Bus Station

Talbot Road Bus Station has been a significant sight in Blackpool for the best part of a century.

Although it has been closed and not used as a bus station since 2002, the building still stands – although it looks quite different now from how it did in its early days. Now the structure, built in the 1930s, houses retail and leisure units.

The steel framework of the five-storey Talbot Road building the bus station and multi-storey car park during its construction.
Talbot Road Bus Station cost 162,152 to build and had parking spaces for more than 1,000 cars, when it opened in September 1938.
The bus stations early days showing the eras cars, dating the picture to the 30s. The car park does look a lot emptier than in modern times!
The steel framework of Blackpools five-storey garage in Talbot Road, to house 1,000 cars at peak periods, in 1938
