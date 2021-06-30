This is how Lancashire looked in 1983

2.

Pupils at Broughton C of E Primary School are keeping their fingers crossed for a flawless performance when they take to the stage for their most ambitious production. The youngsters are to act out an adaptation of the children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Michael Simpson, 11, will play Charlie Bucket, a boy from a poor family who finds a golden ticket for a trip round a chocolate factory. He is pictured above, along with a team of Oompa Loompas holding their tickling sticks