This is how Lancashire looked in 1980

These youngsters have wheeled their way to safer cycling - and have got certificates to prove it. The children, from two village primary schools - St Mary's RC and Brabin Endowed at Chipping, near Preston - have all completed a testing course run by the county road safety organisers. The Mayor of Ribble Valley, Coun Miss Agnes Melling, is pictured with some of the children
When Bernard Murphy won a prize for his outstanding religious and moral qualities, he thought it was great. But, when the time came to collect his prizes, the young Christian soldier was absent - confined to his home with flu. Instead, his older sister, Dianne, had to stand in for her brother at Emmanuel CE Primary School. The Mayor of Preston Coun Ted Butcher hands over the Ald. Gray prizes to Jane Atherton (co-winner) and Dianne Murphy
These lads have put the Madonna and Child on a pedestal - literally. They have spent the last few weeks working on a foundation course in... religious and building studies! For the boys, from St Mary's High School at Bamber Bridge, have designed and built the brick pillar and paving to show off the stone carving. The project was part of a construction course scheme for fourth-year pupils
Ugly bugs which have laid low 20 pupils at a Lancashire high school were identified by a leading insect expert. The black and red hairy caterpillars - which brought the children out in severe rashes - were named by Manchester University entomologist Alan Brindle as the larvae of the goldtail moth. Above Graham Widdows and Debbie Halpin with the mystery caterpillars found at Carr Hill School in Kirkham