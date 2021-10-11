Rarely seen photos will offer a glimpse into port's past at Fleetwood Museum's Nostalia Night
Fleetwood Museum trust is hosting a Nostalgia Night and it’s a must for Fleetwood folk who have an interest in their town’s history.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 4:00 pm
Hundreds of photos and slides, many rarely seen, will be shown to the audience with a detailed commentary by local historians.
From the docks to the town centre, the landmarks and the people from days gone by, it will be a superb look at how Fleetwood used to live.
It takes place next week, Wednesday October 20, 7.30pm at Fleetwood Bowling Club. Seating will allow for social distancing. Tickets are £5 from Fleetwood Museum reception. More info 01253 876621