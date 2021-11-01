Nostalgia: Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages

HomeChildren from Heyhouses School in Lytham and their Bright Sparx campaign - fire safety for Bonfire Night/Fireworks safety - with Lancashire fire and rescue in 2008 Nostalgia: Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the agesThis week we are bringing you photographs that celebrate Bonfire Night through the years.By Naomi MoonMonday, 1st November 2021, 9:00 am If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] 1. Eight-year-old Alex Mercaldi with a sparkler at the Bonfire Night celebrations at Fylde Rugby Club in 2006 Photo Sales2. Bonfire Night at Fylde Rugby Club in 2006 Photo Sales3. Watching the fireworks in 2010 at Williamson Park, Lancaster Photo Sales4. Kane Hadgraft, Hannah Duff and Sophie Hunter enjoying the fun at the 2003 Queens firework event Photo SalesMorecambeGarstangFleetwoodLythamNext Page Page 1 of 2