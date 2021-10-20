Fleetwood High School got into the Halloween mood during a Literacy Party in 2010, during which Year 10 students organised various activities for younger pupils, under the guidance of teachers
Nostalgia: Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages

This week we are bringing you photographs of Halloween through the years.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:34 am

The Monster Dash charity fun run took place on St Annes promenade, with racers dressing in Halloween costumes and fancy dress. Pictured is the mascot race in 2008

Freddie Moss, three, and Rhiann Bevan, four, at the Garstang Kiddies Day Nursery Halloween party in 2005

Scary times at Grosvenor Park School in Morecambe. Pupils Jordan Currie, Stephanie Weber, Jenny Turner, Daniel Stott, Scott Prichard and Graham Morris who along with fellow pupils got dressed up for Halloween in 2000

Halloween at Ansdell CP School with Emily Metcalfe (left) and Hannah Gaughan in 2000

