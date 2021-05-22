ICI - from a salt works to a chemical giant
In a second look at ICI Hillhouse, these photos give a behind-the-scenes look at the site, it’s people and what was a familiar skyline
The towering structures of ICI once dominated the skyline on the banks of the River Wyre.
Its long pipes, interlocking and twisting high up could be seen for miles with a power station, chimneys and huge buildings which formed several plants, each making its own products.
Much of it has gone now, decommissioned and pulled down but the sizeable industrial area was work to many local people. More pictures here
