How war heroes have been honoured at past Remembrance Sunday services here on the Fylde Coast
As the Fylde coast prepares to remember those who have died in war, we look back at how people have marked the occasion. Here is a report from from our archives detailing Fleetwood’s Remembrance Sunday after the Second World War. It was 75 years ago
"Fleetwood paid tribute to the fallen of two wars on Sunday, when the Remembrance Day Service, organised by the British Legion was attended by the Mayor Coun WF Betney JP.
“The procession to the Memorial Park was headed by the Legion band and the congregation included the Sea Cadet Corps ATC and the Army Cadet Force, while the uniforms of the St John Ambulance Division, the nursing section and the National Fire Service added further colour.
“The Mayoress, Mrs WF Betney walked with the women’s section of the Legion.
“When the Union Jack dipped and the clear notes of the Last Post died, the silence was broken only by the patter of tiny feet on the fringe of the crowd as children tried to worm a way to see what was happening.
“It was an impressive scene, set in a crescent of gaunt trees, whose naked, wintry look seemed a symbol of the war when faith was the only guide, just as the mass of chrysanthemums at the base of the Memorial changed the image to times when faith became fortified with weapons and victory flowered.
“As they sang ‘Lead Kindly Light’ a heavy bomber droned overhead, adding tears to several eyes, for there were people there whose sons and brothers did not return from flights over enemy territory.
“Alongside the Legion banners, too, there was the pale blue flag of the Royal Air Forces Association carried by the young men of the Fleetwood branch.
“Families were also there who were represented at Dunkirk, in the cruiser Exeter at the River Plate and on almost every battle front since, to say nothing of the veterans of the Somme, Jutland and campaigners who fought before some of the fallen commemorated on Sunday were born.
“After the Legion wreaths had been laid the Mayor stepped forward with the Corporation’s wreath of poppies and then a long string of townsfolk left their flowers.
“It was a service to remember - the pattern of colour, bugle notes in the crisp morning air, silence and singing and then as the procession marched away the spectacle of small boys climbing trees, with a park keeper waiting at the bottom , an appropriate reminder that, come what may, the spirit of adventure still carries on.”