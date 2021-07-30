Have you seen Fleetwood Grammar School's house trophy?

Fleetwood Grammar School orchestra in the 1960s. The Bonaventure trophy can be clearly seen hanging above the hall stage. Photo courtesy of Fleetwood Museum collections

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the former grammar school, which was sited in Poulton Road

Angela Woodward, who is helping to organise a reunion for October 10 said: “The good ship Bonaventure was the emblem of Fleetwood Grammar School and was incorporated into many aspects of school life, including the blazer badge, girls’ hat badges and house colours.

“The ship itself was a three-masted silver painted galleon about two-feet long which hung above the stage in the hall from the post war period until it vanished.”

The Bonaventure was the emblem at Fleetwood Grammar School

Its removal could have been due to the amalgamation with Bailey Secondary School in 1977, or perhaps when the building was demolished in 1989.

“The hunt for our long lost ship has become much more important this year as our 100 year anniversary is being held in October, and the pupils of the Grammar school would love to be reunited with this much loved part of our school days,” said Anne.

“We are asking everyone to search their attics, dig in their sheds and ask their relatives and friends for any trace of our beloved ship. If we can manage to track her down, we plan to donate her to Fleetwood Museum at the reunion.”

When the school opened in October 1921, Poulton Road was more akin to a country lane on the outskirts of town.

One of the chemical laboratories at Fleetwood Grammar School

The three masts on the trophy displayed the colour pennants for the school houses, Bailey, Grange and Wyre and the winning house ‘flew’ their coloured pennant from the top mast. All past pupils and staff are welcome to attend the reunion. For more information and for any sightings of the Bonaventure, please contact Angela Woodward on [email protected]