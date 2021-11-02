Blackpool nostalgia in 2000: Skating with Olympians, online shopping, children's books and violence after last orders

British Olympic Ice skating team members Zoe Jones and Alan Street with Blackpool youngsters Hannah Crabtree and Samantha Gillott at the ASDA Fun day on Ice, in 2000

Skating with the Olympians at Asda for Windmill fund

Shoppers had to get their skates on when the big freeze came to a Marton supermarket.

Schoolchildren went into a spin as two ice rinks were set up on the car park of the Asda store.

And helping to break the ice were two members of the British Olympic ice-skating team, Zoe Jones and Alan Street, together with three Blackpool FC players.

The event at the Cherry Tree Road store was staged to raise money for the Macmillan Windmill Appeal at Victoria Hospital.

Alan, 18, who was preparing for a big competition in Norway said: “It’s a good thing that they’re doing and to have sport and charity at the same time is good.”

Zoe, 20, said: “When I first started skating I went along with my parents to my local skating rink and it was great fun and I loved it.

“Maybe it will encourage these children to take it up.”

Susan Gillott, 40, from South Shore, took her daughter Samantha, nine, and her four-year-old pal Hannah Crabtree ice-skating after their shopping expedition.

She said: “I think it’s good what Asda are doing.”

Kids’ aeroplane books took off

A Blackpool author looked set for a soaraway success with the launch of a collection of children’s novels.

Colin Foe was flying high after his Albert the Aeroplane books were put on sale. Each of the ten colourful books, which followed the adventures of Albert and his friends, hadalso been illustrated by talented artist Colin. And remarkably, the ex-teacher had achieved it despite suffering with a debilitating eye condition which had left him partially-sighted. The books were likened to children’s favourite Thomas the Tank Engine, a comparison which Colin said he found very humbling. He first had the idea on a flight from Blackpool in 1985.

Early days of online shopping

Buying on-line had a one in three chance of creating hassle for the consumer.

New research published showed consumers ran into problems with more than a third of on-line purchases. A new guide by The Trading Standards Institute claimed late deliveries, wrong orders and even disappearing companies were among the pitfalls faced by customers. But its new booklet, Shopping On The Internet - Better Safe Than Sorry, aimed to help stop people getting stuck on the Web. The free guide was created after trading standards officers tested 102 UK-based sites.

Its top tips included:

* Find out as much as possible about the firm and whether they are approved by consumer groups.

* If buying from abroad, check electrical systems work and are safe in the UK.

* Print off a copy of the site and your order.

* Pay by credit card, especially if the cost was more than £100, as the card company will be jointly liable.

They found that 38 per cent of orders did not arrive at the specified time and 17 per cent did not arrive at all.

Action plan to rid Blackpool of violence after club last orders

Blackpool’s top policeman called for unity to rid the resort of violent louts bringing terror to the streets late at night.

Chief Supt Dick Taylor (pictured) and other senior officers drew up an action plan with community leaders and business representatives to put into place some of the most ground-breaking incentives yet to keep drunken yobs out of Blackpool.

With around 40,000 people a night leaving pubs and clubs at the same time every weekend, they hoped to persuade late-night premises to stagger their opening and closing times so police could manage the thronging masses.

To warn coachloads of visitors about the town’s on-street drinking ban, videos were given to tour operators to play to revellers and holidaymakers heading into Blackpool.

Talks were also under way with Blackpool Transport to extend services in order to ease the burden on taxi drivers and disperse the numbers from the town centre as quickly as possible.

Other plans included an extension of the town centre warden scheme to assist police and the public into the early hours.

Chief Supt Taylor, chairman of the Blackpool Community Safety Partnership, said: “There are a whole host of people turning out on to the streets at roughly the same time of night.

“The local coach park is around a quarter of a mile away and there are not enough taxis to move them quickly. The current problem is all the late-night establishments close at the same time and there will be pressure in the future to stagger opening, but only if we solve some of these problems first.”