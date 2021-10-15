And a decade on, the attraction is one of the resort’s most successful promenade features.

The carpet is adorned with jokes and catchphrases from some of the country’s most prominent comedians and Blackpool was the perfect choice for it.

It was opened in October 2011 and was one of the largest pieces of public art ever commissioned in the UK.

1. Comedian Ken Dodd unveils the Comedy Carpet at the foot of Blackpool Tower. The carpet features comedians' catchphrases and jokes including one of Dodd's many catchphrases, 'Tattifilarious.'

2. Some of the first visitors on the carpet in October 2011

3. The intricate lettering work was a huge task

4. Staff working on creating Blackpool's Comedy Carpet