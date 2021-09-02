Heritage Open Days coming to Blackpool, Lytham, St Annes, Fleetwood and Cleveleys this month

Venues across the town and further afield will be opening their doors to provide a variety of heritage events, free of charge.

It is an opportunity to explore and showcase the town’s extraordinary and eclectic history, and to uncover unique local stories and hidden treasures.

The events have been organised by Blackpool Council’s Heritage Service and Showtown Blackpool, which will be the resort’s first museum which is due to open in April 2023.

A previous Heritage Open Days event at St Thomas Church in St Annes

With 31 separate events being held across the Fylde coast from Thursday, September 16 and Sunday, September 19, the organisers are advising people to book as soon as possible, with the Tower tour already fully booked.

Beth Garlington, heritage officer for Blackpool Heritage Service said: “Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of heritage and culture. Across the country, thousands of heritage venues take part, opening their doors and providing a variety of heritage events free of charge.

“For Blackpool, the event is an opportunity to explore and showcase the town’s extraordinary and eclectic history, uncovering unique local stories and hidden treasures.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy and the time and effort put in by local organisations and volunteers is incredible.”

Following a number of anniversaries for some of Blackpool’s iconic over the past year, the Heritage Blackpool team said they want to put on a ‘great event’

Beth said: “This year, members of the public have the opportunity to explore the iconic Blackpool Tower building that has enticed, impressed and entertained visitors for over 125 years.

“The historic guided walks will feature a War Memorial tour, a Promenade history walk and a Stanley Park heritage walk that will also include the rare opportunity to climb the Cocker Clock Tower.

“Places of worship and religious organisations will also be open, along with many other venues across Lytham, St Annes and Cleveleys.”

For those who are feeling brave there is a guided tour of some of the thirty five sites within Blackpool that are alleged to be haunted by ‘spectres, spooks and spirits’.

In Wyre, one of the events will be a guided walk around the houses built for the Cleveleys Cottage Exhbition of 1906. All 42 buildings still survive and visitors will receive a replica map.

Over in Fylde, there are a number of events happening including tours of Lytham Hall, Lytham Windmill and Lifeboat Museum and also St Annes Parish Church.

Fleetwood will also be holding some events, with Rossall Point Tower, The Mount Pavilion and a Nautical Heritage Walk.

For those who are unable to make the events, there is still the opportunity to learn about the resort’s history online.

The organisers said: “Join us on the Heritage Blackpool and Showtown Blackpool social media channels during the festival, where we will be presenting a range of online films created by us and some of our Heritage Open Days venues.

More information can be found on www.heritageblackpool.co.uk/whats-on and also www.heritageopendays.org.uk with a full list of events.

The Heritage Open Days phone line will be open every Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 12.30pm, up until Friday, September 10.

Anyone who is interested is advised to phone (01253) 478624 to book their ticket.

Alternatively, to book online them online go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Showtown Blackpool.