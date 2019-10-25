Vicky Nash will turn Blackpool Tower purple tonight as part of PoTS Awareness Day

A Fleetwood woman whose illness causes her to be hooked up to a drip for days on end is turning Blackpool Tower purple at 6.30pm tonight.

Vicky Nash, 32, who lives on Quayside, suffers from a number of debilitating and long-term health problems, including a condition called PoTS - postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

And as part of PoTS Awareness Day on Friday, Vicky has arranged for Blackpool Tower to be lit up in the purple colour of charity PoTS UK, an organisation which helps people with the condition.

She said: "I'm just trying to raise awareness of the condition and highlight the work of the charity which helps those who have it."

PoTS is a debilitating and long-term condition causing fainting, headaches, nausea and palpitations when sufferers move from the lying down to standing position and is one of the illnesses associated with the wider condition dysautonomia, which effects things like heart-rate and digestion.

To compound these problems, Vicky also suffers from another condition, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome , and consequently has trouble swallowing and requires a drip feed to ensure she gets sufficient nutrition.

Although her condition has now stabilised because of the regular drip arrangement, the slightest of exertions can still cause her heart rate to shoot up to 140 to 150 beats per minute (bpm) when the average rate is between 60 and 80 bpm.

PoTS is still a relatively little known disorder but Vicky wants to try and help others with the condition by raising awareness of it.

Vicky will meet up at the Beach House Bistro, opposite the Tower, at 6pm tonight with representatives of the charity and anyone is welcome to attend.

Among those attending from PoTS UK will be Lesley Kavi (chairman) Jo Bullingham, (secretary) and two trustees, Morwenna Opie and Michaela Nuttall.

Meanwhile, the Marine Hall dome in Fleetwood will also be lit up in purple tonight.

For further information about PoTS Awareness Day activities, Vicky can be contacted on vicky@potsuk.org, or visit www.potsuk.org.

Caption: