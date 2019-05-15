These are the new wheelchairs which could help disabled people access Fleetwood beach

Specialised beach wheelchairs which would help disabled people have access to the beach could be brought to Fleetwood if a project goes ahead.

The chairs have thick off-road tires and rust-free components which allow them to be used on the beach, where many traditional wheelchairs are often hard to manage.

Rachel George is hoping for help with the beach wheelchair project in Fleetwood

But the group behind the £35,000 scheme need to write an effective business plan before they can access vital funds to pay for it.

Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, a charity incorporated organisation, are looking for a volunteer with experience of writing business plans to help them.

They needs the cash to buy six of these wheelchairs, which would then be rented out – at a reasonable price – to ensure the scheme is sustainable

Rachel George, chairman of Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, said: "These chairs can make a difference to the lives of disabled people.

"Many people in normal wheelchairs really struggle to get onto a beach because their chairs are just not suitable.

"They have to sit on the edge of the beach while family members play in the sand or paddle in the water, and that is very sad and frustrating.

"I suffer from multiple sclerosis and often need to use a wheelchair myself and I have tried one of these beech wheelchairs.

"They are brilliant and can make a huge difference to people’s lives and could even encourage tourism in Fleetwood."

The group are working with another organisation, Healthier Fleetwood, which is helping in other ways.

A similar project has already been set up in North Berwick, Scotland, which has now achieved charitable status and is proving a great success.

Anyone able to help the group, either with the business plan or as general volunteers, can contact Rachel by email on rachelgeorge83@icloud.com.