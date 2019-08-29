Stanley Park in Blackpool has been crowned the best park in England

It's official - Stanley Park has been voted the best park in England by the British public.



The 390-acre Stanley Park has been chosen as the Best Park in England by the public in a national poll conducted by parks preservation charity Fields in Trust.

Stanley Park, a world heritage site, is visited by around 2 million people a year

Stanley Park will now compete against parks in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the honour of being crowned the UK's Best Park 2019.

Fields in Trust said the nomination for Stanley Park identified it as “… a beautiful, tranquil place away from the hustle and bustle of the Blackpool seafront”.

The public also recognised the important role played by the “great volunteers and staff who keep it in tip-top condition”.

The winner of the UK's Best Park award will be announced on September 12.

Stanley Park, which was designated a world heritage site in 1986, is a previous winner of the award, having topped the public vote to become UK’s Best Park in 2017.

It is estimated that around 2million people every year visit the park to enjoy its many attractions, including its award-wining model village and gardens, expansive boating lake, children’s shuttle train and Art Deco Café.

The national poll saw the park overcome competition from other prestigious parks in the North West, including Worden Park in Leyland, Stubbylee Park in Bacup and Sefton Park in Liverpool.

Fields in Trust chief executive, Helen Griffiths said: "Congratulations to Stanley Park and all the other much loved parks and green spaces in the North West region.

"It is encouraging to see so many people celebrate how much they love their local parks.

"Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these vital parts of the UK’s community infrastructure for future generations to enjoy.

"We know that green spaces are good, do good and need to be protected for good."

A record 364 nominations were received for UK’s Best Park 2019, of which 55 were in the North West region.

Those nominations were supported by park users, communities, Friends of Parks groups, and landowners and an unprecedented total of 36,832 votes were cast for parks and green spaces across the UK.