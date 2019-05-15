Shocking number of overweight people admitted to Lancashire's hospitals

More than 10,000 people were admitted to hospital with an obesity-related diagnosis in the past year in Lancashire.

In the 12 months to March 2018, 18,185 were admitted to hospital with a primary or secondary diagnosis of obesity, and 63 per cent were women.

A Government minister said the figures highlight the "devastating consequences" of the condition for patients and the NHS.

The rate of admissions in Lancashire is 1,528 for every 100,000 residents in 2017-18, according to the latest NHS data.

That's up on the previous 12 months when it was 1,267. Three years earlier it was 792.

For 85 of those admitted to hospital in 2017-18, obesity was the primary cause.

There are many conditions where obesity is listed as the secondary cause of time in hospital.

The national figures show the most common are joint problems such as arthritis, or health issues in pregnancy where the woman was obese.

Gallstones, and heart disease contributed to by obesity, were also high on the list of secondary diagnoses.

Across England the number of obesity-related admission has jumped by 15 per cent. In 2017-18, there were around 711,000, up from 617,000 the year before. That’s a rate of 1,323 per 100,000 people.

There are very wide variations across the country. Wokingham has the lowest rate, 313 per 100,000 people, but in Wirral it's 11 times higher.

The data also shows that 25 people in Lancashire were admitted to hospital for weight loss (bariatric) surgery and more than three-quarters of them were women.

Public Health Minister and South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy said: "This data shines a light on the devastating consequences of obesity - both for individuals and for the NHS.

"Prevention is always better than a cure and we are already taking action to protect the health of our next generation, with plans to reduce children's exposure to sugary and fatty foods and get them moving more in school each day.

"I am committed to reversing these worrying trends and we will be exploring other solutions through our prevention Green Paper later this year."

Ian Hudspeth, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Obesity is one of our most serious public health challenges and these figures are a wake-up call on what is needed to help combat this epidemic.

“Councils are leading efforts to fight obesity but have seen their public health funding budgets fall by £700m in real terms since 2015/16, which needs to be reversed in the upcoming Spending Review if they are to continue this cost-effective work and reduce health inequalities between different areas.