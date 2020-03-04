Parkrun on Fleetwood seafront this Saturday for Women's Day

A special parkrun is being staged on Fleetwood promenade this Saturday to celebrate International Women's Day.

An all-female volunteer team will be hosting the event and they are hoping to see as many women as possible taking part.

Among those volunteering to help on the day is Cat Smith, the MP for Fleetwood.

Parkrun is a collection of 5-kilometre running events that take place every Saturday morning at over 1,400 locations in twenty-two countries across five continents.

Participants can walk, jog or run the seafront course, take part alone or with friends - and even take the dog or wheel a pram.

Saturday's event at Fleetwood is not restricted to women, with men welcome to take part, but if they do come along they are asked to bring a woman along with them.

The event gets under way at 9am prompt behind the Marine Hall.

All participants should register online first, at www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ and must bring along their barcode to get an official time and electronic result.

The event is free of charge and participants are asked to wear something purple.

Sue Ashton, one of the organisers, said: "Research shows that, across the world, women are less likely than men to take part in parkrun.

"International Women's Day parkrun is a fantastic opportunity to encourage more women and girls to participate in parkrun events all over the world.

"We will be heading to the New Boston Hotel on The Esplanade, just a short distance from the venue, for a post-run brew. Teas and coffees will be £1 per person, cold drinks are available in the reception area.

"If participants intend to join us for a brew, please speak to the run director first on the morning, so that potential numbers can be passed to the hotel."