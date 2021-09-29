Paramedic Nutan and colleagues in TV Ambulance focus

After initially joining the service as a call handler, she worked on the road as a technician before progressing to paramedic three years ago.

She is among the personnel from the North West Service featuring in the new series of the BBC documentary series Ambulance, starting Thursday (Sept 30), which puts the focus on Lancashire, with Blackpool featuring prominently in the first episode.

Nutan is based at Wesham Ambulance Station, which covers calls all across the Fylde coast as well as into the Preston area and up to Lancaster.

Paramedic Nutan Patel-West

“We don’t get to see a preview so I’ll be tuning in to see how it looks,” she said.

“We had a cameraman with us throughout the shifts as well as on the vehicle and after a while you forget they are there, although of course we always ask the patients we have been called out to if it is okay for the filming to go on.

“They were with us for a wide variety of jobs and it was good to be involved in the show.

“I remember a similar series, 999 Emergency, when I was handling calls some year ago and when this opportunity came up I chatted to some colleagues who were involved in that.

“The aim of this series is to show every aspect of the Ambulance Service job and I’m looking forward to it reflecting that - it’s not just treating patients and their injuries, there is the help and reassurance aspect of the job as well.

“They were filming us earlier this year, with the pandemic still on, so every call requires us to wear some form of PPE and of course it has been a tough time for everyone.

“But you just have to get on with the job and do everything you can to help people.

“What stood out most at the height of the pandemic was the uncertainty - the fact that we were in circumstances never encountered before so we only knew as much as the medical updates were telling us and we couldn’t real tell the public much more than they already knew as the situation developed.

“It was a case of helping them the best we could.”

Nutan, 38, grew up in the Preston area, attended Penwortham Girls’ High School and lives in Fulwood.

Her first job was as a shop assistant and she later handled calls for a catalogue company in Preston before the opportunity came up to join the North West Ambulance Service.

“I went for it because I was used to handling calls and it just grew from there,” she said.

“I never had an ambition to be a paramedic but I had the chance to go out on the road and it all developed from there,

“I love helping people and I hope that comes across well in the programme.”

In tonight’s opening episode, Nutan and her partner are called out to deal with an elderly patient who requires treatment but does not want to be separated from her husband,

Scenes shot with another partner are expected to be shown later in the series.

Ambulance is on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursdays and also available on iPlayer.

