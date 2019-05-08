New shop and base for Men's Shed group in Fleetwood

A community group set up in Fleetwood to combat loneliness has opened a new base in the town.

Fleetwood Men’s Shed officially opened its shop and drop-in centre in Adelaide Street on Monday.

At the ceremony were founder and committee member Tony O’Neil and representatives from two of the agencies who have supported the group – Gail Martin of the Lancashire Care mental health trust and Mark Spencer of Healthier Fleetwood, who cut the ribbon.

Tony (inset) said: “It’s amazing how far we have come in just six months from starting the Men’s Shed, with just one person attending the first meeting, to now having three busy sessions a week and this new shop.

“We want to be there for Fleetwood people who might just need somebody to talk to or want to get involved in the community.

“Our long-term aim is to make a real difference and help improve the lives of local residents.”

For details of activities and opening hours at the centre, visit the Fleetwood Men’s Shed page on Facebook.