Men urged to sign up for Race for Life in Blackpool in July

This Father's Day, Blackpool dads are invited to take part in the Race for Life for the first time.

Blackpool dads and grandfathers will be able to stand on the start line alongside their sons, daughters and grandchildren as Cancer Research UK opens the Race for Life to everyone.

This year's event is at Blackpool Promenade on Wednesday, July 10, from 7pm.

Taking part in the Race for Life is a hugely moving experience as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Many people will be taking part in their local event alongside their dads, while others will be participating to honour their memory.

Laura Cass, Cancer Research UK’s North West Event Manager, said: “We’re urging families in Blackpool to make this Father’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Laura continued: “We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter the Race for Life visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.