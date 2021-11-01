Elaine Clarke, 49, of Garden Terrace, South Shore, denied the manslaughter of Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down’s syndrome, and will stand trial in January.

A pre-trial review will be held at the town hall at 10am on Friday, November 12, but a full inquest is unlikely to be heard until after Ms Clarke’s criminal trial.

Earlier this year, Robert Bruce, 45, of Windsor Crescent, Rothwell, Leeds, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of Ms Leitch between January-August 2019 while he was living with her and her mum.

Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down’s syndrome, was found dead at her South Shore home in 2019

Both he and Ms Clarke were given unconditional bail ahead of their trial, which is expected to start on Monday, January 31 and last around four weeks.

Ms Leitch was found dead by paramedics when they were called to her Garden Terrace home on the evening of Thursday, August 29, 2019.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe emaciation and neglect with extensive scabies skin infection.