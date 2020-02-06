Josh Landmann inspiring folk to keep on the move

A single-minded athlete who hopes to compete in this year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo is hoping his story can help and inspire others.

Josh Landmann, a former pupil at Fleetwood’s Rossall School, broke vertebrae in his neck after an accident while on holiday in Ibiza in 2014 and has needed to use a wheelchair ever since.

But the 27 year old, of Lancaster Road in Knott End, has been determined to keep moving despite this set-back.

He drew huge support on social medial when he tacked the Tough Mudder obstacle course two years ago.

Last year Josh smashed the world record for completing the London Marathon in a non-racing wheelchair, finishing in three hours, 18 minutes and 59 seconds.

He has recently been included in the country’s first official ‘Movers List’, celebrating the people who get other people moving.

The list comprises 50 individuals whose volunteering, charity work or dedication to sport and exercise inspires local communities to move more.

Josh, whose spinal injury occurred when he dived into a swimming pool which was shallower than expected, said: “I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy what happened to me, but it does test your mental strength.

“I have always been the kind of person who moves on and keeps going, and the idea that I can help inspire other people who are in that position is what drives me.

“I was very active before the accident - I played rugby and always loved swimming. so when I received my injury I wondered if I’d be able to do any sort of sport again.

“Keeping active and engaging in sport has helped me through dark times, and I’m now committed to getting more wheelchair users like me to take part in sports. Being on the list is a huge honour and I hope sharing my story can help or inspire others”

Josh is waiting to see if he is the final cut in the Paralympics, planning to compete in the paratriathlon, which involves a 750m swim, 20k hand bike leg and a5k wheelchair push.

The Movers List, compiled by Lucozade Sport and judged by sports experts and stars including heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua and England Lioness footballer Nikita Parris, includes a diverse group of inspirational people.

Hannah Norbury, of Lucozade Sport, said: “The Movers List celebrates the unsung heroes and heroines who help communities move more.”