It's 107 not out for sprightly Blackpool woman Edna

A spritely centenarian celebrated her 107th birthday with a party, a celebration cake, and a glass of champagne

Edna Dewhurst may not look a day over 90, but this go-getter gran has lived through two world wars, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall.

Edna celebrated her milestone birthday last Sunday at Saint Alban’s Nursing Home in Knott End.

The shop in Great Harwood which Edna used to run in the 1940s

She is believed to be the oldest person in Lancashire.

The great grandma-of-six was born in 1912, the same year the liner Titanic sank.

Her first memories are one of a street party in 1918, which coincided with the end of the First World War.

She married in 1936 and moved to Great Harwood near Blackburn where she ran her own grocers’ shop during the Second World War.

Edna was responsible for handing out rations to more than 1,000 people and for collecting all the coupons.

She moved to Blackpool with her husband Jim in 1954, after he was diagnosed with lung problems partly caused by breathing in smoke while fighting fires during the Second World War. They came to Blackpool to enjoy the fresh sea breezes.

Jim died from the effects of this smoke inhalation in 1958 at the age of just 48.

She then moved to a house in Knowle Ave, North Shore, to continue bringing up her son and daughter, Richard and Barbara. She lived there for 54 years.

Saint Albans carer Jayne Revill said: “Edna is normally bubbly, fun, and keeps us all on our toes. She’s really with it and looks fantastic for her age.

"She’s got a great sense of humour and a wicked laugh”.

“She’s a bit hard-of-hearing these days, and her eyesight isn’t perfect.

"But apart from that, she’s very healthy and doesn’t miss a thing.”

“When we asked her what her secret was, she said she didn’t have one, though she is known to have the odd tot of whisky”. “

She came to live with us seven years ago.

"She was cooking with chips in lard in her own chip pan right up to the day she turned 100!”