Here is how two best friends lose six stone between them by doing Carleton WeightWatchers' Freestyle plan

Two friends show it’s better to work together as they lost six stone between them.

When Julie Doughty, 58, felt her weight, at 13 stone, was impeding her health, she joined Carleton WeightWatcher’s workshop in April last year.

Her best friend Lynne Cope, who weighed 15 stone, followed her the week after and they vowed to lose three stones each through WW’s Freestyle plan.

Julie, who has one grandson, said: “It fits easily into our lifestyles, including having a girlie weekend away with a few cocktails.

“We still had our social get togethers with our husbands but adapted cooking our meals using the WW app or recipe books.

“We had treats too but in moderation and we tracked to ensure we stuck to the plan.”

The pair, from Poulton, enjoyed the support and motivation of the weekly workshop with WW Coach Lynne Toon.

Lynne said: “We love going to our weekly workshops, as it’s a great supportive group with a good WW Coach who gives encouragement to us all.”

Within six months, they both reached their goals (Julie 9st 11 lbs and Lynne 12 stone), and saw vast health improvements. Julie now has less pain in her knees and back and Lynne’s breathlessness and stamina have git better and her arthritis has stabilised meaning she can walk better.

The pair, who have known each other for more than 30 years, also feel more confident and happy.

Julie said: “Losing so much weight gave us more confidence. It made clothes shopping a greater experience especially buying clothes in much smaller sizes.

“This year Lynne and I had a holiday with our husbands. We went to Spain and for the first time we both felt much happier with the way we looked.”

WW Coach Lynne Toon said: “These two ladies have amazed me in the way they adapted to the WW plan so quickly, they rarely had a weight gain, even after holidays. They have both lost weight, look great and give support to all who attend our workshop. They contribute in every workshop with great ideas and are always ready to help other members.”

Lynne Cope before she lost weight

Julie Doughty before she lost weight