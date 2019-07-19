Harry's skydive fundraiser is tribute to nan from Fleetwood

Daredevil Harry Bleakley is braving a 12,000ft jump from a plane to raise money for a good cause - and pay tribute to his beloved Fleetwood nan who died seven years ago.

Site machine driver Harry, 22, of Selby Avenue, Cleveleys, is taking part in the skydive over Cockerham Sands in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

It’s a charity close to Harry’s heart as his nan, Susan Greensmith, died from the effects of this debilitating disease after the family watched her struggle with it for years.

Harry said: “She died in 2012 and it is a horrible disease.

“I remember her being ill and it was terrible.

“My mum did the skydive for the same cause a couple of years ago and that has really inspired me to do it as well - I thought if my mum can do it, I can!

“I’m not even nervous about it, I can’t wait to do it.”

Harry is aiming to raise £600 and has set up a JustGiving page to achieve it.

So far the fund has reached £80.

He will be taking on the skydive challenge this Saturday.

Susan, who lived on St John Avenue, Fleetwood, was 63 when died in 2012 and her illness devastated the family.

Harry’s mum Nicola Watson, 43, said: “We all saw what my mum went through with Alzheimer’s, she struggled with it for 10 years.

“Two years before she died I decided to do a skydive to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and I felt like I was doing something to help.

“It was a brilliant experience, one of the most exciting things I’ve done.

“I don’t think I could ever do a bungey jump but a skydive isn’t quite as frightening - even though it’s a lot higher!

“My dad, Harry Greensmith, lives in Fleetwood and he’s proud that his grandson is doing something to support the charity.”

Harry, 74, still lives on St John Avenue, on the West View estate and will be wishing Harry Jr lots of luck.

The Alzheimer’s Society offers support for people with dementia and their carers, and it continues to undertake detailed research into the illness.

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to over 1 million by 2025.

To help Harry, visit his fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/haz039s-skydive-for-alzheimer039s?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmtbnr_w